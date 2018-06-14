Cirque du Soleil plans to open entertainment centres in retail spaces
Performers rehearse the 'swing to swing' part of the show before a dress rehearsal for the Toronto opening of Cirque Du Soleil's latest creation 'Luzia' on July 27, 2016. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is planning to build family entertainment centres in retail spaces. The centres will allow guests to try bungee jumping, aerial parkour, wire and trampolines, mask design, juggling, circus and dance activities. Cirque du Soleil has partnered with real estate giant Ivanhoe Cambridge to open the first centre in the Greater Toronto Area next September. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Published Thursday, June 14, 2018
MONTREAL -- Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is planning to build family entertainment centres in retail spaces.
The centres will allow guests to try circus and dance activities, bungee jumping, aerial parkour, trampolines, mask design and juggling.
Cirque du Soleil has partnered with real estate giant Ivanhoe Cambridge to open the first centre in the Greater Toronto Area next September.
The pair are in discussions about future locations in other Canadian and international cities.
The centres will be called CREACTIVE and will add to Cirque du Soleil's roster of similar facilities at Club Med resorts in Punta Cana, the Dominican Republic and France.
CREACTIVE comes months after Cirque du Soleil aimed to expand internationally by buying Blue Man Productions, a New York entertainment company with a strong presence in Europe.