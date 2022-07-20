An Ontario candy company is looking to hire a ‘chief candy officer’ and the position could come with a six-figure salary.

Candy Funhouse, a Mississauga-based confectionery, is hiring for the full-time position, which can be worked remotely and pays up to $100,000 a year.

The successful candidate will be responsible for sourcing new products, leading ‘candy board’ meetings, and occupying the role of head candy taster.

“Here at Candy Funhouse we’re all about fun, and who better to set our funhouse strategy than someone that is a real candy fanatic,” CEO Jamal Hejazi said in a release issued Tuesday.

“Whoever lands this position better be ready for the ride of their lives, and to have chocolate flowing through their veins.”

The position isn’t bound by traditional age or experience requirements, the company says – anyone over the age of five-years-old living in North America can apply, and no prior experience is needed, just “a love for candy and a sweet tooth."

However, Candy Funhouse does ask that the successful applicant have no food allergies, as they will be put through "extensive palate training." They're also requesting candidates speak fluent English.

If employees opt to work in-person rather than remotely, Candy Funhouse has two offices – one in Toronto, Ont. and one in Newark, New Jersey.

Interested applicants should apply here by Aug. 31.