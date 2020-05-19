

Web Staff, CP24.com





Johnson & Johnson announced Tuesday that the company will stop selling talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder in the Unites States and Canada.

In a statement, the company said demand for its talc-based baby powder has been declining “due in large part to changes in consumer habits and fueled by misinformation around the safety of the product and a constant barrage of litigation advertising.”

The company said it remains “steadfastly confident” in the safety of the powder and said it plans to continue to “vigorously defend the product.”

Johnson & Johnson has faced a barrage of lawsuits claiming the product is carcinogenic. The company points out that all verdicts against it have been overturned on appeal.

Existing inventory of the talc-based product will be sold until it runs out.

Cornstarch-based Johnson’s Baby Powder will remain available in North America, while both kinds will be sold in the rest of the world, the company said.