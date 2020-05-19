Johnson & Johnson to discontinue talc-based baby powder in U.S. and Canada
This April 15, 2011, file photo, shows a bottle of Johnson's baby powder. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Web Staff, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, May 19, 2020 6:57PM EDT
Johnson & Johnson announced Tuesday that the company will stop selling talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder in the Unites States and Canada.
In a statement, the company said demand for its talc-based baby powder has been declining “due in large part to changes in consumer habits and fueled by misinformation around the safety of the product and a constant barrage of litigation advertising.”
The company said it remains “steadfastly confident” in the safety of the powder and said it plans to continue to “vigorously defend the product.”
Johnson & Johnson has faced a barrage of lawsuits claiming the product is carcinogenic. The company points out that all verdicts against it have been overturned on appeal.
Existing inventory of the talc-based product will be sold until it runs out.
Cornstarch-based Johnson’s Baby Powder will remain available in North America, while both kinds will be sold in the rest of the world, the company said.