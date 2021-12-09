NASA's newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. The Falcon 9 will deploy into orbit NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) spacecraft, an X-ray astronomy mission to study black holes and neutron stars. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, December 9, 2021 9:17PM EST
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - NASA's newest X-ray observatory rocketed into orbit Thursday to shed light on exploded stars, black holes and other violent high-energy events unfolding in the universe.
SpaceX launched the spacecraft on its $214 million mission from Kennedy Space Center. It's called IXPE, short for Imaging X-ray Polarization Explorer.
Scientists said the observatory - actually three telescopes in one - will unveil the most dramatic and extreme parts of the universe as never before.
“IXPE is going to open a new window on the X-ray sky,” Brian Ramsey, NASA's deputy principal scientist, said this week.
Operations should begin next month. NASA is partnering with the Italian Space Agency on the project.