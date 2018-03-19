Nordstrom Rack to open first Canadian store at Vaughan Mills
Canadians who love finding luxury brands for bargain prices have a reason to rejoice: Nordstrom is opening the first Canadian location of its discount Rack chain on Thursday. A Nordstrom Rack store in Miami is shown in an Aug.29, 2017 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Alan Diaz
Published Monday, March 19, 2018 2:48PM EDT
TORONTO - American department store Nordstrom is opening the first Canadian location of its discount Rack chain on Thursday.
The 35,000-square-foot store will be situated north of Toronto at Vaughan Mills mall.
It is promising savings of up to 70 per cent on products from 38 of the 50 brands already sold in its Canadian department stores.
Among the brands the Seattle-based retailer says shoppers can expect to find on its Vaughan shelves are Nike, Kate Spade New York, Tory Burch and Sam Edelman.
The location is part of Nordstrom's ambitious plans to roll out a handful of Rack stores across the country in the next few years.
In the coming months, it will open another location in downtown Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood.