

The Canadian Press





LAVAL, Que. - A Montreal-area company has come up with a novel - if extreme - way to boost employee happiness: buying them a private island.

The 30 workers at data services company Mon Technicien are now able to book stays on their employer's newly acquired, 930-square-metre island in the Laurentian Mountains northwest of Montreal.

The Labelle, Que., getaway includes a single, two-bedroom cabin with enough room for eight people, as well as a barbecue, pedal boat, dinghy and other water sport equipment.

Mon Technicien president Sylvain Dion says his Laval, Que., company jumped on the opportunity to buy the island as a way to expand its employee benefits package.

Employees aren't directly charged for their stays, but the perk is taxable.

Dion says he expects the prospect of private island sojourns will make his company more attractive to prospective job applicants.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2023.