

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Federal authorities have expanded a recall on caviar products that may cause botulism.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a recall initially issued on Saturday has been updated to include additional information identified during the agency's investigation.

The CFIA says Imperial Caviar & Seafood is recalling several brands of whitefish and salmon roe because they may permit the growth of clostridium botulinum bacteria.

The affected products were sold in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick, and may have been distributed to other jurisdictions.

The agency says no illnesses have been reported, but people shouldn't consume the affected products.

Symptoms of botulism include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking and changes to the voice.