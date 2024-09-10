

The Canadian Press





British Columbia-based singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan's achievements are being honoured with a Canada Post commemorative stamp.

The corporation has announced that an unveiling of the stamp will take place with the artist at the Sarah McLachlan School of Music in Vancouver next Tuesday.

McLachlan is a Grammy and Juno Award-winning musician who has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide.

Canada Post says her musical style features a fusion of pop and folk that spawned hits including "Building a Mystery" and "Angel."

She previously earned a place in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2017 and was appointed an officer of the Order of Canada in 1999.

The school was established by the singer in 2022 to offer inclusive and barrier-free access to music education for children and youth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2024.