Apple sorry for slowing iPhones, cuts battery price by $50
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2014 file photo, a man walks into an Apple store in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, December 28, 2017 5:53PM EST
SAN FRANCISCO - Apple is apologizing for secretly slowing down older iPhones, which it says was necessary to avoid unexpected shutdowns related to battery fatigue.
Many customers had interpreted the move as a way to juice demand for newer models.
Apple also says it will cut the price of a battery replacement by $50 to $29. It previously cost $79 for those who didn't purchase the Apple Care maintenance plan.
The replacement plan begins in late January for anyone with an iPhone 6 or later that requires a new battery.
Apple will issue an update to its operating system early next year to give users a better understanding of the health of their battery.
Hostile customer reaction was swift after a report this month uncovered the intentional slowdown in speed tests.