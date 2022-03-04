Microsoft closes on $16 billion acquisition of Nuance
Microsoft has closed on its approximately $16 billion acquisition of speech recognition company Nuance.
The deal, which was announced last year, helps Microsoft Corp. get more entrenched into hospitals and the health care industry through Nuance’s widely used medical dictation and transcription tools.
Mark Benjamin will continue to serve as CEO of Nuance and report to Guthrie.