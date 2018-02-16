

Aly Thomson, The Canadian Press





Adam Peddle says he has a growing collection of Tim Hortons Roll up the Rim cups, but they're not winners -- there's no message at all under the rim.

The popular coffee chain has confirmed a "small batch" of misprinted extra large-size cups were distributed in Atlantic Canada and Alberta for the annual contest.

But Tim Hortons says no major contest prizing has been affected by their supplier's misprint, because third-party consultants audit the production process and the seeding of prizes.

"We can assure our guests that all odds remain the same," Tim Hortons said in an email statement.

Peddle, a 39-year-old avid coffee drinker and retail worker in St. John's, N.L., says he has collected at least 10 cups with either no message under the rim or a message that was cut off.

"I had it happen again this morning," he said on Friday. "One cup was a winner and was printed fine and the other was cut off."

Peddle said he "wasn't too torn up about it," adding that he just thought it was weird so he decided to tweet a couple photos of his cups.

"I didn't think any big winners would have been under the rim," he said.

Tim Hortons said if a customer comes across a misprinted cup, they can go to any outlet for a free replacement cup filled with a hot beverage of their choice.

News of the misprints seemed to amuse some Twitter users.

"Someone needs to call in the Mounties! This will not stand," a user named Tom Megginson tweeted.

And Twitter user Michael Dinn wrote: "Given it was Alberta and Atlantic Canada, I think the supplier was just busy having a donair."