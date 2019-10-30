

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Mother Nature's scary forecast is spooking some Quebec towns into postponing trick-or-treating festivities until Friday.

Several towns south and east of Montreal have announced plans to postpone the annual Halloween candy collection due to heavy rain and strong winds in the forecast for Thursday evening.

Environment Canada says the amount of rain could surpass 50 millimetres and winds could reach up to 90 kilometres per hour in the south of the province, while significant snow is expected in northwestern and central Quebec.

The mayor of Ste-Julie, Que., Suzanne Roy, says the city has received requests in the past to move Halloween festivities due to weather, but this is the first time it's been done.

She believes the majority of citizens are happy with the one-day delay.

The towns of Varennes, McMasterville, Sorel-Tracy, Mont-St-Hilaire, Beloeil and Magog have also decided to put off the Halloween ritual as of Wednesday afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2019.