

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - Air Canada is eliminating six major routes out of Calgary this winter, in part due to an industry-wide pilot shortage.

The air line confirmed Wednesday it will no longer offer non-stop flights from Calgary to Ottawa, Halifax, Los Angeles, Honolulu, Cancun, or Frankfurt as of the end of October.

Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick says the cancellations are intended to improve the “overall operational stability” of the air line.

He says Air Canada is facing pressure due to the ongoing pilot shortage as well as supply chain challenges that are making it more difficult for the air line to obtain parts and complete air plane maintenance on time.

He says Air Canada remains fully committed to Calgary and the Western Canadian market and will offer nearly 10,000 seats weekly from Calgary this winter.

Since August, Air Canada has reduced its planned winter flying network-wide by 4.6 per cent and reduced the amount of its previously planned winter seat capacity by two per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)