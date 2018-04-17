Air Canada to offer lie-flat seats on some North American flights
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018 12:31PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Air Canada will soon be offering lie-flat seats on some of its non-stop flights within Canada and the U.S. for customers willing to pay a premium.
The airline says these lie-flat seats are available for those flying in Air Canada Signature Class, the premium cabin of its wide-body aircraft.
The new service, which is available today for international customers, will be offered starting June 1 for select flights within North America.
Routes with the lie-flat seats will include overnight daily flights from Vancouver, Los Angeles and San Francisco to Toronto, the airline says.
This new service, branded as Air Canada Signature Service, will also include other added amenities such as valet service in a BMW across the Toronto-Pearson airport tarmac to connecting flights for full-fare premium cabin customers who qualify, starting later in 2018.
Benjamin Smith, president of passenger airlines for Air Canada, says its premium customers travelling on longer-flight itineraries place a high value on convenience and comfort.
