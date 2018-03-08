Canada issues travel warning for Playa del Carmen, Mexico in wake of ferry explosion
Tourists and passengers disembark from a ferry on to the wharf on Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Friday, March 2, 2018. Undetonated explosives were found on another ferry that runs between the Caribbean resorts of Playa del Carmen and the island of Cozumel, authorities said, less than two weeks after a blast shook another ferry plying the same route. (AP Photo/Gabriel Alcocer)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 8, 2018 3:11PM EST
The Canadian government has issued a safety and security warning for travellers visiting Playa del Carmen in Mexico.
The advisory notes that the United States issued an alert on Wednesday warning American citizens that information had been received about a security threat in the coastal resort town.
U.S. government employees are currently not allowed to travel to the area until further notice.
The warning comes in the wake of an explosion last month on a tourist ferry in Playa del Carmen, which injured more than 20 people.
Another explosive device was found on a ferry last week, but did not detonate.
The Canadian notice, which comes as many are preparing for spring break vacations, warns travellers "to exercise a high degree of caution in Playa del Carmen" and avoid taking tourist ferries.
