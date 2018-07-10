

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- The Canadian Union of Public Employees says it has filed an application at the Canada Industrial Relations Board to represent flight attendants at WestJet.

The union says a majority of WestJet flight attendants have signed cards supporting unionization with CUPE, including WestJet's mainline carrier and low-cost carrier Swoop.

The move by CUPE to unionize the flight attendants follows the unionization of the airline's pilots who are represented by the Air Line Pilots Association.

A threat of a strike by the pilots was averted earlier this year when the airline and union agreed to a settlement process and, if necessary, to use final and binding arbitration.

CUPE says it represents 12,000 flight attendants at 10 different airlines including Air Canada, Air Transat and Sunwing.