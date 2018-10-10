WestJet CEO says new routes between Calgary and Europe a 'game-changer'
A pilot taxis a Westjet Boeing 737-700 plane to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Monday, February 3, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 10, 2018 12:25PM EDT
WestJet Airlines Ltd. plans to launch non-stop service from its home base of Calgary to Dublin, Paris and London's Gatwick Airport using its new Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.
WestJet chief executive Ed Sims says the move will result in lower fares, 650 new jobs in the Calgary area and an uptick in tourism.
The new routes come as WestJet challenges Air Canada with transatlantic flights that target business passengers.
The wide-body 320-seat Dreamliners include 16 lie-flat seats and 24 premium economy seats, as WestJet continues to recast itself as a large intercontinental carrier.
In 2016, Air Canada launched service between Toronto and Gatwick, on top of its daily flights to London's Heathrow Airport from multiple Canadian cities.
WestJet's new routes are slated to start in the spring, with sales beginning today.
