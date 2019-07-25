

Web Staff, CP24.com





Brantford police say the 2-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert this morning has been found safe. Her father is in custody.

Police issued the alert around 3 a.m. It was believed the pair were travelling in a vehicle with two women. Police said the vehicle was found in Hamilton, but the occupants were still missing.

At 4:15 a.m. a post on the Amber Alert Ontario Twitter page announced the alert was cancelled and the little girl was “located safe.”