Three youths charged in stabbing of 46-year-old man and 15-year-old boy in St. Catharines

The Niagara Regional Police Service detachment in 1 District located in St. Catharines, Ont., Friday, March 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett

Three teens are facing charges in the stabbing of a 46-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy in St. Catharines on Thursday night.

Police say that a group of six males got into some sort of altercation near St. Paul and Edith streets at approximately 10:45 p.m.

The altercation, police say, eventually escalated and the two victims were stabbed.

Police say that the 15-year-old victim sustained life-threatening injuries while the adult victim sustained minor injuries.

“A nearby establishment became aware of the incident and took the male victims into their establishment to aid the victims until police arrived,” a news release issued by Niagara Regional Police on Friday states.

The youth was subsequently rushed to a hospital outside of the region and remains there in stable condition.

Two 15-year-old boys and one 16-year-old boy have since been arrested in connection with the stabbing.

They are each charged with aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.

Police continue to investigate.