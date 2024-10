All eastbound lanes of Hwy. 403 were closed at Waterdown Road in Burlington following a collision Friday October 11, 2024.

A worker has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision involving a Ministry of Transportation vehicle on Hwy. 403 in Burlington.

It happened in the eastbound lanes at Waterdown Road and involved a construction vehicle.

All eastbound lanes of the highway are closed in the area as police investigate, Ontario Provincial Police said.