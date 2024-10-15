Toronto man allegedly posed as Shanghai police officer, threatened victim with arrest if she didn't pay him

A 57-year-old man is facing several fraud-related charges after allegedly posing as an officer with Shanghai Municipal Police and threatening a victim in Markham with arrest if they did not pay him.

York Regional Police (YRP) said on Tuesday that two years ago, the victim received a phone call from a man claiming to be a police officer, and allegedly threatening her to send him money or risk being arrested for committing criminal offences.

A month later, in November 2022, officers said the accused went to the victim’s home and provided fraudulent photo identification purporting to be issued by Interpol and Shanghai Municipal Police.

Police said the accused again allegedly threatened to arrest the victim if she did not cooperate and pay him.

The accused allegedly drove the victim to two banks where an undisclosed amount of money was transferred to the suspect’s account. Police add that the accused allegedly forged a document that said he was a supervisor with Shanghai Municipal Police, and was given authorization to seize money in Canada on the service’s behalf.

On Oct. 3, YRP charged Zhi Yong Wu with numerous offences including fraud exceeding $5,000, extortion and impersonating a peace officer.

Investigators believe there are more victims and ask those with additional information to call them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.