Police appeal for info after cyclist struck by truck driver in Markham

Police are making a public appeal for information after a cyclist sustained critical injuries when they were struck by a truck driver in Markham on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on McCowan Road north of Major Mackenzie Drive at around 1:30 p.m.

Police say that the 77-year-old cyclist was headed northbound when they were struck by a truck driver travelling in the same direction.

The cyclist was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where they remain.

“Investigators are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, and to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the area around the time of the collision, to please come forward,” a news release issued on Thursday notes.

Police have not released any further details about the circumstances leading up to the collision.

They say that the investigation remains “ongoing.”