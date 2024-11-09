Guelph police issue alert after 2 deaths ‘possibly related to illicit drug use’

Police in Guelph are urging the public to be “cautious” after two people recently died following the consumption of unregulated drugs.

The deaths occurred in the city’s downtown area on Friday, they said.

In a post on X, Guelph Police Service said the fatalities are “possibly related to illicit drug use.”

“Health officials in neighbouring municipalities have warned recently of possibly contaminated substances,” they wrote in the community alert.

Police are advising people to call 911 if they see someone who is overdosing on drugs and to administer naloxone if opioid use is suspected.

People are also urged to perform rescue breathing/compressions and to not give affected individuals any other substances.