‘Irreplaceable’ war memorabilia stolen from Ontario Royal Canadian Legion branch: police

Two people are facing charges after they allegedly stole “irreplaceable” war memorabilia and other property from a Royal Canadian Legion in Ontario’s cottage country.

Police say that the suspects entered the legion on Veterans Way in Gravenhurst at around 3:20 p.m. on Nov. 20 and proceeded to take a quantity of property, including memorabilia from the First World War and Second World War, clothing and a wheelchair.

Police say that officers were eventually able to identify the suspects thanks to help from the community and some surveillance footage from nearby.

Ashley Schell, 32, and Jesse Dawson, 34, have both been charged with theft over $5,000 and are expected to appear in court at a later date.

Police say that many of the stolen items have not yet been recovered.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is being urged to contact investigators with the Bracebridge detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police.