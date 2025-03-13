Ontario measles cases more than double over past two weeks; hospitalizations up to 31

Ontario is seeing a massive surge in measles cases as an ongoing outbreak spreads in the province among unvaccinated people. This undated image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Feb. 4, 2015 shows an electron microscope image of a measles virus particle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, HO — Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cynthia Goldsmith

TORONTO — Ontario is seeing a massive surge in measles cases as an ongoing outbreak spreads in the province among unvaccinated people.

Public Health Ontario is reporting 372 total cases since an outbreak began on Oct. 28, 2024.

That’s a jump of 195 cases since the agency’s last report on Feb. 27.

The spread has resulted in 31 hospitalizations, including one child who required intensive care.

The public health agency described this as a “sharp increase,” which it attributed to ongoing exposure among people who are not vaccinated.

They say the outbreak has also expanded geographically with the contagious respiratory virus spreading to seven more public health units.

The number of cases reported in Ontario is almost four times the amount reported over the course of a decade between 2013 and 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 13, 2025.

Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press