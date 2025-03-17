What will you do if a city workers strike closes some childcare centres and cancels March Break camps?

Some 27,000 City of Toronto inside workers could walk off the job next week if their union can’t reach a deal with the city.

CUPE Local 79 members include recreation staff, personal support workers, child-care workers and others.

The union has said that it is prepared to strike at 12:01 a.m. Monday if no deal is reached by then. A work stoppage would shutter 39 city-run daycares and result in the cancellation of March break camps as well as other activities that are held at city facilities.

The city says it has offered the workers a nearly 15 per cent general wage increase over the next four years. The union has said that nobody at the city should make minimum wage, including part-time recreation staff, and that wages must keep up with inflation.

It’s not clear how long a strike might drag on for.

-With files from Alex Arsenych.