Minor hockey playoff series becomes fundraiser to commemorate youth’s tragic death

The U16A Upper York Admirals and Barrie Colts White hockey teams replaced their playoff series with a fundraiser game on Sunday in Georgina to honour an Admiral player who tragically lost his life last week.

Nolan Ion was in his grade 10 gym class at Keswick High School on March 17 when he suffered a pulmonary embolism and cardiac arrest.

Nolan was rushed to Southlake Health in Newmarket before being transferred to SickKids for emergency surgery.

He did not make it, as he died the next day, Tuesday, March 18. He would have turned 16 years old on Thursday, March 20.

“He loved hockey, and he loved life,” said James Ion, Nolan’s father. “Loved everybody, and coaches loved him, teammates loved him. Very likeable kid.”

Nolan’s father recalled his love for hockey dating back to when he first put on skates at nearly three years old, and that he alternated between playing forward and goaltender. James says it was a passion that stuck with Nolan until the very end.

“Kid just loved going outside and shooting pucks and you hear them banging outside the wall of our house,” continued James. “We brought his favourite stick [on Sunday], it’s got his girlfriend’s (Maddie’s) hair tie in the grip on the top taped underneath the grip tape. Hockey was the kid’s life. I think he wanted to make the NHL one day. That was his dream, but here we are.”

In the aftermath of his death, Nolan’s Admirals U16A hockey team decided to turn their weekend playoff series against the Barrie Colts U16A White team into a fundraiser to honour him.

Leo Baker, head coach of the Admirals, says it would have been against Nolan’s will to cancel the matchup outright.

“I think he would be disappointed in me as a coach and our team if we didn’t pursue this game or some game for our final game of the year,” explained Baker. “Everything to him was a smile. His eyes were bright, and he is the face of what hockey actually should be.”

“Both hockey associations immediately came together and said, ‘listen this isn’t about who’s going to finish off the season ahead of the other team. Let’s just come together, let’s try and raise some money and raise some awareness and just come together like a big hockey family,’” said Steve Alexander, head coach of the Barrie Colts U16A White team. “I think we achieved that today.”

Sunday evening at Georgina Ice Palace featured a ceremonial puck drop for Nolan and several jersey swaps throughout the game between players of both teams.

“[It] put some smiles on faces when it’s really hard to smile,” added Alexander.

There was also a 50-50 draw and a signed Auston Matthews jersey that was auctioned off.

A GoFundMe to raise funds for Nolan’s family has raised more than $78,000 in its first five days, and Nolan’s Admirals jersey is getting signed by his family, friends, and minor hockey teammates.

“Everything that everyone’s done has been amazing. I just can’t believe all the support everyone’s given us,” said James Ion. “It’s the most unfortunate situation you can have in life. But there’s a little bit of light to shine with all the support he’s been getting for the last week.”