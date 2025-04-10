Abandoned baby found safe, police search for mother

London police are investigating after a newborn baby was found abandoned on the porch of a home in the area of Oxford Street and Sterling Street on April 9, 2025. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

A newborn baby has been found on the porch of a home, according to police.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police got a call from a concerned citizen about a baby left on a porch on Sterling Street.

Bria Vanier was expecting a package at her home when the baby was left.

“I was just hanging out upstairs and my roommate and I both heard some aggressive knocking on the door, so we were like, ‘okay’, and came downstairs,” said Vanier.

“I opened the door, and there were two cops, and there was a baby on the doormat! I was kind of shell-shocked.”

Bria Vanier, left baby London Bria Vanier stands on her porch in London, Ont. where the baby was left on April 10, 2025. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

The officers let Vanier take the baby inside to keep it warm until the ambulance arrived. She believes the baby was no more than one day old.

“He still had afterbirth on him and stuff like that,” she said.

“He was in a blanket and he wasn’t as cold as he could have been. He wasn’t dressed or anything.”

The baby was taken to hospital by paramedics where it remains in good condition.

Vanier was told by police that an anonymous 911 call was made just before the cruisers arrived on scene.

“With the infant safe in hospital, the primary priority of police has been the health and safety of the mother,” said Insp. Sean Travis with London police.

“Although police are involved in this investigation, our paramount concern is not making sure anyone is held accountable or held in trouble.”

INsp. Sean Travis Inspector Sean Travis with the London Police Service seen in London, Ont. on April 10, 2025. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Police encourage the mother who dropped the child off to seek medical attention at any of the parent-child resource agencies in London.

Neighbours and businesses in the area are asked to come forward with any surveillance video that could help the investigation and identify anyone involved.

“So shocked, just heartbreaking to know that there was a little baby and a mother in distress,” said Tracy Myren, who works in a nearby office and was looking through security footage in hopes of helping police.

“I’m hoping they find her and she’s okay.”

Adam Flint, a parent of a 14-month-old baby, shared the same sentiment.

“I’m pretty surprised that kid would just be left on the front porch, especially with the weather and how it has been here,” said Flint.

As Flint held his child, he wondered what could have led to this decision.

“I mean, if someone’s desperate like this, there are appropriate channels to use to get help,” he said.

Anyone in the London area seeking help can go to the London Pregnancy and Family Support Centre, London Health Sciences Centre Women’s Care Program, and the Single Women and Motherhood Program.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the area yesterday between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., with dash-cam, residential and/or business video surveillance, or that may have information to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.