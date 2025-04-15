Additional measles exposures reported in Kingston, Napanee areas

The South East Health Unit (SEHU) is reporting additional exposures to measles in Kingston, Napanee, Tamworth and Prince Edward County linked to a new positive case in the area.

The health unit said in a news release Tuesday that in addition to locations previously reported in the region, five more possible exposure sites have been detected.

If you attended the following locations at these dates and times, you may have been exposed to measles:

Tamworth Elementary School, 6668 Wheeler St., Tamworth, April 3 to April 10.

Tamworth Post Office, 708 Addington St., Tamworth, April 4 from 4:10 p.m. to 6:10 p.m.

Lennox & Addington County General Hospital Emergency Department, 8 Richmond Park Dr., Napanee, April 10 from 7 p.m. to 11:47 p.m.

Cineplex Kington, 626 Gardiners Road, Kington, April 10 from 4:20 p.m. to 8 p.m. at a 4:25 showing of “A Minecraft Movie”, the concession area and bathrooms.

Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital, 403 Picton Main St., Prince Edward County, April 11 from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Anyone who was at those locations at those times should check their immunization records and monitor for symptoms for 21 days following the exposure date, even if vaccinated against the illness.

Symptoms of measles include:

High fever, cough, runny nose

Red, watery eyes (pink eye or conjunctivitis)

Red blotchy rash

“If you develop symptoms, stay home and do not go to work, school, daycare and public settings. Call your health-care provider before visiting to let them know you may have measles and need special precautions,” the health unit said.

Public Health Ontario’s website shows six other exposure locations in the city of Kingston, including two linked to an outgoing bus and an incoming train.

Other exposures have been previously reported in Trenton, Picton, Bloomfield and Belleville.

No confirmed cases or exposures have been reported in Ottawa.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air and can survive on surfaces for up to two hours.

Infants, pregnant individuals and those who have a weakened immune system are at higher risk of severe complications, including brain inflammation and even death.

To date, there have been over 815 confirmed cases of measles reported in Ontario from Oct. 18, 2024 to April 9, 2025, including 155 new cases last week, according to Public Health Ontario.