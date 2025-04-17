Kingston, Ont., police find drugs stuffed inside rotisserie chicken

Kingston, Ont. police say officers found a whole rotisserie chicken stuffed with drugs inside a hotel room on April 15, 2025. (Kingston Police Service/Facebook)

A disturbance call at a Kingston, Ont. hotel this week led to police discovering drugs hidden inside a whole rotisserie chicken.

Kingston police said Thursday that officers were called to a local hotel at around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on reports an individual was threatening staff. The individual had been involved in an argument and was asked to leave and responded by making threats and returning to a room inside the hotel, police said in a Facebook post.

The suspect was arrested and a search of the hotel room turned up two pellet guns and a rotisserie chicken which, upon further inspection, was found to be stuffed with bags of drugs, according to police.

Kingston drug chicken Kingston, Ont. police say officers found a whole rotisserie chicken stuffed with drugs inside a hotel room on April 15, 2025. (Kingston Police Service/Facebook)

Officers seized 46.1 grams of fentanyl, 10.8 grams of cocaine and 25.2 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

A 44-year-old from the Greater Toronto Area was charged with two counts of uttering threats to cause death/bodily harm, two counts of possession of weapons dangerous to public peace, two counts of carry concealed weapon, three counts of breach of probation, fail to comply with release order and three counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused, whom police did not identify, remains in custody.