A pair of Lotto 649 tickets are pictured in Toronto on October 17, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume

One lucky ticket-holder is waking up $60 million richer today after winning Wednesday night’s Lotto 6/49 jackpot.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said the winning ticket was purchased on OLG.ca.

“That means the winners have already received an email notifying them of their $60 million jackpot,” the OLG said in a news release.

Two ENCORE tickets, each worth $100,000, were also purchased on the OLG’s website.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw will be held on Saturday, May 10.