Police confirm no charges, no injuries after cows close Highway 400

Four cows were spotted running loose south on Highway 400 at Highway 9 in Aurora, Ont., on Fri., May 16, 2025.

Highway 400 was closed in both directions Friday after a group of cows got loose near Aurora.

On Sunday, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt from OPP said no charges have been laid.

“It was a dangerous situation but thankfully no one was seriously hurt,” said Schmidt in a follow-up phone call with CTV News.

Six cows were running up and down Highway 400 between 2 and 6 p.m.

Schmidt added that the cattle had been running loose for most of the day after being spooked from their pen due to the thunder and lightning earlier in the day.

Police did not get involved until the cattle entered the highway.

Video from the incident shows some cattle charging officers and farmers on the highway.

It is unknown if the cows have been returned to their owner and police say they lost contact with the farmer after the cattle were escorted off the highway.

Highway 400 was reopened just before 7 p.m. on Friday evening.

