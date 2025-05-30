Kitchener, Ont. man accused of driving more than double the speed limit on Hwy. 416

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver from Kitchener was allegedly going 208 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 416 in Ottawa. (OPP/X)

Ontario Provincial Police say a Kitchener man is facing serious fines after being stopped allegedly driving more than double the speed limit on Highway 416 in Ottawa.

In a post on social media, the OPP said the 30-year-old driver was going 208 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on the 416.

Police stopped the driver at around 11:30 a.m. Friday just south of Highway 417, OPP told CTV News Ottawa.

The man has been charged with stunt driving. His vehicle has been impounded for 14 days, and his driver’s licence was automatically suspended for 30 days.

OPP say he could face a fine of up to $10,000 and significantly longer licence suspensions upon conviction.