Southern Ontario could see smoke from western wildfires as soon as tonight

A wildfire is seen burning in Pukatawagan Cree Nation in Manitoba on May 30, 2025. (Submitted photo)

Smoke from out-of-control wildfires currently raging in large swaths of central and western Canada could impact southern Ontario as soon as tonight, according to an Environment Canada climatologist.

On Friday afternoon, David Philipps told CP24 that based on special weather statements in effect for parts of northern and southwestern Ontario, he expects forest fire smoke may arrive in the Golden Horseshoe area at around 8 or 9 p.m. tonight. It is, however, likely to dissipate by around noon on Saturday, he said.

“So far, we’ve just been sort of the innocent bystanders to these huge fires in the west. There’s been smoke from them that have caused mass evacuations in the west, and some of that smoke has come eastward but moved across northern Ontario, central Quebec, to Labrador, parts of Atlantic Canada, and out to the Atlantic,” Philipps said.

“But so far, it’s not affected sort of built-up areas or populated centers, but that has changed because the weather has changed, and also the shifting winds have changed.”

The climatologist explained that Toronto saw more southerly winds on Thursday, which earlier this morning became westerly and around noon turned west northwesterly, resulting in special air quality statements being issued for much of northwestern Ontario, including Red Lake, Kenora, and Thunder Bay to name a few.

He further noted that around noon today, a special weather statement also came out for parts southwestern Ontario, places like Windsor, Essex County, and Sarnia and Chatham, warning of the poor air quality and reduced visibility.

“We’re not seeing that for the Toronto area, but it is sort of the model suggests that smoke will start coming in (southern Ontario at) by about 8 or 9 p.m. tonight,” Philipps said.

“Although there is rain in the forecast, slight chance, a 30 per cent chance (of precipitation) with thunderstorms, but hey, the weather, the winds, the cooler air, will kick out the smoke by, say, noon tomorrow.”

Environment Canada is warning people in northwestern and southern Ontario to be mindful of the effects of forest fire smoke.

“As smoke levels increase, health risks increase. Limit time outdoors,” it said, urging people to consider reducing or rescheduling outdoor sports, activities and events.

“You may experience mild and common symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches or a mild cough. More serious but less common symptoms include wheezing, chest pains or severe cough.”

Anyone who is experiencing a medical emergency due to wildfire smoke is urged to seek immediate medical assistance. Those more likely to be affected by outdoor air pollution, include people aged 65 and older, pregnant people, infants and young children as well as those with an existing illness or chronic health condition, and people who work outdoors,.

They are being advised to reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors and seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms.

People who are sensitive to forest fire smoke should also keep windows and doors closed and use a clean, good quality air filter in their ventilation system and/or a certified portable air cleaner to protect indoor air quality as much as possible.

Respirator-type masks are recommended as a way to reduce one’s exposure to the fine particles in the smoke.

“Even though exposure may be reduced, there can still be risks to health. Check in on others who are in your care or live nearby who may be more likely to be impacted by outdoor air pollution,” Environment Canada said.

Philipps added that while hundreds or even thousands of people may see the flames from the forest fires, millions, including those in southern Ontario, will experience its effects, including smelling it.

“It may be not too much of a health issue, because it may be at higher elevations, so it may cause sort of a hazy sky. If there’s skies are clear, we might see a kind of an orangish, reddish kind of sunset or sunrise tomorrow morning that sometimes forest fire smoke can do that,” he said.

“But I don’t think people will necessarily be smelling like a campfire at the surface, unless they’ve got keen sense of smell, so I don’t think there’s a risk there. … Certainly, we can see the effects of wildfires here in Ontario.”

He also said that in 2023 cities like Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal recorded poor air quality with people feeling the negative health effects caused by forest fires in Quebec, northeastern Ontario, and Nova Scotia.

“So right now, this is kind of an early kind of set up to what may be coming this summer, (in southern Ontario),” he said.

“It’s a reminder of what we should do some people are more vulnerable than others and what we can do to minimize the health effects to us.”