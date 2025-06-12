Highway 400 southbound lanes closed in Barrie after tractor trailer plows through median

All southbound lanes of Highway 400 closed between Dunlop and Bayfield Street in Barrie due to multi-vehicle crash. Thu., June 12, 2025. PHOTO: OPP

An early-morning transport trailer crash has left Highway 400 lanes closed in Barrie.

Police say a tractor trailer headed northbound crashed through the median into a southbound Highway 400 ramp around 6:30 a.m.

Five vehicles are involved in the collision. Three people have been transported to hospital.

OPP’s Sgt. Kerry Schmidt confirms that charges are pending for the driver of the transport trailer.

In the interim, Ministry of Transportation says Highway 400 southbound between Duckworth and Bayfield streets is fully closed, but the ramps from Bayfield to southbound and northbound Highway 400 are open.

Only one lane is blocked in the northbound lanes - centre and right lanes are open to traffic.