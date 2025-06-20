No excuses, no hot pets: Ontario SPCA urges pet owners to keep their furry friends at home

A dog is pictured in a vehicle on a hot day with the window down.

It’s officially summer, and with it comes a reminder from the Ontario SPCA to protect your pets by not leaving them unattended in a hot car.

Experts say a parked car can reach deadly temperatures in a matter of minutes, and dogs have a limited ability to sweat, so even a short time in a hot environment can be dangerous.

“Even if you crack the windows or park in the shade, it can be life-threatening for your pet. If you can’t bring them with you when you get to your destination, leave them at home where they’re safe,” stated Shannon Laflamme, community outreach coordinator, Ontario SPCA Barrie Animal Centre.

A brief but potent heat wave is on the way for the region, with daytime highs reaching low to mid 30s starting Saturday and carrying through Tuesday, with the humidex making it feel even warmer.

The Ontario SPCA is kicking off its No Hot Pets campaign for another year to encourage pet owners to leave their furry friends at home rather than putting them at risk during the summer months.

Symptoms of heat stroke in a canine can include excessive panting, drooling, listlessness, or unconsciousness.

The campaign asks pet owners to Take the Pledge to keep animals safe.

“If you see an animal in distress this summer, get help. Call the government’s Provincial Animal Welfare Services at 1-833-9ANIMAL, or your local police. If it’s a life-threatening emergency, call 911,” the OSPCA stated.