Drone footage shows arrest of break-and-enter suspect spotted hiding in tall grass

Durham police have released new footage that shows the arrest of a suspect in an attempted break-and-enter in Courtice with an assist from an overhead drone.

Police say that officers were first dispatched to the area of Solina Road and Baseline Road West at around 10:20 a.m. on June 20 after a homeowner reported that an unknown male was attempting to break into her residence.

Police say that the male fled to a nearby greenspace after the homeowner yelled at them.

Police arrived moments later and proceeded to set up a perimeter in the area.

In the drone footage, released on Tuesday, a suspect can be seen running across a grassy field before eventually dropping to his knees and crawling through tall grass in an apparent attempt to avoid detection.

The suspect then stops moving entirely and is seen lying on their back amid the tall grass.

That is when three officers are seen approaching.

The officers grab the man, flip him onto his back and are then seen placing him in handcuffs.

In a news release, police said that “the drone operator was able to guide officers to the suspect” which allowed them to arrest him “without incident.”

A 19-year-old male is now facing criminal charges in connection with the attempted break-and-enter.

Police say that they are continuing to investigate the incident.