Toronto police homicide investigation underway after body found near Pickering

Toronto police say a homicide investigation is underway after a deceased person was found near the Pickering border overnight.
In a post to social media, police said they were called to the area of Highway 401 and Whites Road at 12:06 a.m.
Officers located a body at that time and a homicide investigation has since been launched.
The identity of the deceased has not been released. No other details are available at this time.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
