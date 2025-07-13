Heat warning continues as severe thunderstorm watch ends for Toronto and area

CP24's Melissa Duggan with the latest from Woodbine Park and animal tips and from the Toronto Humane Society

A severe thunderstorm watch issued by Environment Canada earlier today for Toronto and surrounding areas has ended.

Earlier today, the national weather agency warned of potentially dangerous weather, including torrential rain, hail, and damaging wind gusts.

“Slow moving showers and thunderstorms are expected to bring heavy rain into this afternoon,” the agency said late Sunday morning.

“Hail and strong wind gusts are also possible.”

Officials said hazards could include rainfall amounts of up to 50 mm in some areas, hail up to the size of a nickel, and strong winds capable of damaging trees, property, or even overturning vehicles.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year,” Environment Canada cautioned.

“When thunder roars, go indoors!”

The storms are expected to continue with the risk of flash flooding and reduced visibility.

Emergency Management Ontario is advising residents to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches and to avoid driving through flooded roadways.

Police also warned of ‘water pooling’ on the DVP

Toronto police also issued a warning just after 10:30 a.m. today about "water pooling" on the Don Valley Parkway, near the Gardiner Expressway. Drivers were urged to use caution and consider alternate routes, as lane restrictions were in effect.

That warning marked the second concurrent weather warning for the city.

Heat warning remains in effect for region

Environment Canada’s heat warning for Toronto and surrounding areas— the third since late June — also remains active and is expected to continue through Thursday.

Daytime highs are forecast between 29 C and 32 C with humidex values approaching 40.

The hottest day is expected to be Tuesday officials warn, with cooler temperatures unlikely to arrive until late in the week.