$23M in cocaine seized at Ambassador Bridge

Canada Border Services Agency officers at the Ambassador Bridge intercepted about $23 million in suspected cocaine concealed in the trailer of a commercial truck coming into Canada from the United States.

On May 23, 2025, during a secondary examination of the trailer at the Windsor-Detroit crossing, CBSA officers say they discovered two suitcases and five garbage bags containing 161 bricks of suspected cocaine. The 187.5 kg of cocaine has an approximate value of $23.4 million.

CBSA officers seized the drugs and arrested the driver, Kambiz Karandish, 55, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and transferred him and the suspected cocaine to the custody of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Karandish has been charged by the RCMP with Importation of Cocaine, and Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking.

“The ongoing efforts of our border services officers to intercept narcotics and weapons is to be commended. The CBSA is continually adapting to be in a position to stop criminals by disrupting their evolving smuggling and concealment attempts. We use all tools and intelligence at our disposal to stop narcotics from reaching our streets,” said Michael Prosia, regional director general for the CBSA Southern Ontario Region.

The investigation is ongoing.