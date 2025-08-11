Eastbound lanes of Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont. closed following ‘fatal incident’

All eastbound lanes of Highway 403 were closed Monday morning following what Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are calling a “fatal incident.”

In a social media post at 9:11 a.m., OPP said the highway was closed from King George Road to Wayne Gretzky Parkway, near the West Street overpass.

They did not disclose what the incident was but confirmed one person was dead.

OPP have asked anyone who was driving “in the early morning hours” in the area and saw anything unusual or have dash camera footage to call 1-888-310-1122.