Durham Region woman wanted for child abduction arrested in Saskatchewan; 3 sons found safe

Astrid Schiller, 55, is wanted by RCMP for allegedly abducting her three children from Ontario. (RCMP handout)

A woman from Clarington, Ont., who was accused of abducting her three sons in 2023, was arrested last week in Saskatchewan.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) launched an investigation into the whereabouts of Astrid Marianne Schiller and her three sons in December.

“Throughout the investigation, there were no safety concerns for the children, and numerous efforts had been made to locate them,” police said.

“Investigators had been in contact with the mother, however were unable to locate her or the children.”

When Schiller stopped cooperating with police, investigators issued a warrant for her arrest.

On June 16, the RCMP received a report that Schiller and her children were spotted at the Canada-U.S. border at the Boissevain Port of Entry in Manitoba, near North Dakota.

She was arrested but later released as the arrest warrant at that time was not extended in Manitoba. Meanwhile, her children were taken to a safe place in Forrest, Man.

However, the next day, RCMP got another report that the three children were no longer at the home and had once again gone missing. Police believed that Schiller had taken the children again.

Days later, they found Schiller’s vehicle abandoned at Pine Cree Regional Park in Saskatchewan. Police said she and her children may have stayed at various campgrounds and parks that week.

Nearly 100 days later, on Sept. 25, RCMP officers located Schiller and her three children in Fort Qu’Appelle, Sask. She was taken into custody, while her children were placed into care while they waited to be reunited with family in Ontario.

Durham police travelled to Manitoba on Wednesday and arrested 54-year-old Astrid Marianne Schiller. She has been charged with one count of disobey lawful court order and three counts of abduction by parent.

She has been transported back to Ontario.

It remains unclear what’s the motive behind the abduction.