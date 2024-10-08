2 women arrested after stolen ATM found in Oshawa corn field

A Durham Regional Police logo is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Two women have been arrested and charged after police say they found a stolen ATM in a corn field in Oshawa early Monday morning.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said they were called to the area of Winchester Road East and Simcoe Street North at around 1 a.m. for reports of two suspicious vehicles.

When officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly found a van and a pickup truck in a parking lot.

They said that the driver of the pickup fled upon their arrival, while the van remained.

Police followed the pickup truck, which “was dragging an ATM,” into a nearby cornfield.

A female suspect then ran away, they said. She was arrested a short time later.

“Upon further investigation, it was found that the suspects used the pickup truck to pull the ATM machine from the ground,” DRPS said.

Investigators said the van in question had been reported stolen from Scarborough. Another female in it was also arrested, police said.

Sabrina Warren, 30, of Clarington, Ont. and 33-year-old Elisabeth McLaughlin, of Whitby, have both been charged with possess property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000 and theft exceeding $5,000.

Warren, who is facing a total of five charges, has also been charged with disguise with intent. She was held in custody for a bail hearing.

McLaughlin has been charged with six offences and was released with the promise to appear in court at a later date.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact DRPS’s Central West Division at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 4067, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.