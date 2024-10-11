Suspect threw coffee at woman’s vehicle then shot at her windshield: police

Police in Durham are looking for a suspect who allegedly threw a coffee at a woman’s vehicle and then shot at her windshield.

Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly threw a coffee at a woman’s vehicle and then shot at her windshield following some sort of dispute that began at a Tim Hortons in Pickering on Friday morning.

Police say that the woman was at a Tim Horton’s at Toy Avenue and Bayly Street at around 6:30 a.m. when a vehicle honked behind her.

The authorities say that the victim left the parking lot and headed westbound on Bayly Street but soon observed the suspect vehicle trying to catch up with her.

The victim turned into the Pickering GO Station in an effort to get away but the suspect then pulled up alongside her and threw a coffee at her car, police say.

At that point the victim continued westbound on Bayly Street but police say that the suspect made a U-turn and began driving directly at her.

“As the vehicles were approaching Liverpool Road the suspect shot at the victim, shattering the driver’s side window,” police said in a news release.

Police say that the woman sustained minor injuries in the incident.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a black Jaguar SUV.

“So, currently investigators are looking for any types of avenues to figure out exactly who this person was, including license plates, any type of identifiers on that vehicle as well as any of the suspect descriptions,” Const. Nick Gluckstein said in an interview with CP24 on Friday afternoon.

He called the incident “super alarming,” saying that road rage incidents have become prevalent.

“In this instance, when you have somebody taking that extra step to use a firearm and actually try to hurt somebody and possibly kill them, it’s just out of left field, and it’s a crazy day and age we’re living in today," Gluckstein said.

Investigators are appealing to anyone with cell phone, dashcam, surveillance footage, or information about this incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.