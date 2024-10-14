Drugs and weapons found after 911 call about altercation in Oshawa: Durham police

A Durham Regional Police logo is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Durham police say two men are facing drug and weapon charges after somebody called police about a late-night altercation in Oshawa.

Durham police said they received a 911 call at around 10:25 p.m. on Oct. 13 from a witness who saw two men following another. The witness told police there was an altercation between the parties.

Officers arrived at the scene and allegedly found two men in possession of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine, along with a collapsible baton, conducted energy weapon and knives.

Police said Monday that they have charged two men in their 20s with drug trafficking and a list of other offences in connection with the incident.

They said 25-year-old Omari Anderson, of York, has been charged with failing to comply with a release order; three counts of possessing weapon dangerous to public peace; possessing a prohibited weapon knowing no authority; and three counts of traffic in schedule i substance.

Police also said 28-year-old Steven Maccarthy, of Oshawa, has been charged with breach of probation; four counts of possessing weapon dangerous to public peace; possessing a prohibited weapon knowing no authority; and two counts of traffic in schedule i substance.

Both men were held for bail hearings.

Investigators are asking anyone with further information to call police.