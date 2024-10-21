Durham cop charged criminally after allegedly failing to render medical assistance

A Durham Regional Police logo is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

A Durham police officer has been charged criminally after he allegedly failed to render medical assistance to a person in distress.

Police say that the officer was attending a call for service in March when the alleged incident happened.

The authorities say that the officer did not render medical assistance to the individual and instead left them in the care of a family member.

The individual was then subsequently taken to hospital for treatment and later released.

Durham police say that the incident was flagged following a regular proactive review of calls for service.

The Durham Regional Police Service Professional Standards Unit then began a formal investigation, leading to the criminal charge.

Const. James Wright, a 23-year veteran of the force, is charged with failing to provide the necessities of life.

He is currently suspended with pay.