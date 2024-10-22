Driver who led officers on foot pursuit following traffic stop facing charges: police

Police say that a driver who led officers on a brief foot pursuit following a traffic stop in Oshawa over the weekend is now facing charges.
The incident happened in the area of Olive and Cadillac avenues at around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 20.
Police say that officers on proactive patrol initiated a stop of the vehicle but when they approached the driver walked away, while two other passengers remained inside.
The driver was ultimately arrested following a “short foot pursuit,” police say.
Police say that officers subsequently searched the vehicle after observing signs of cannabis use,
A handgun holster, drug paraphernalia and nearly 2,000 Dilaudid pills were located during the search.
Three males are facing drug-related charges in connection with the incident.
