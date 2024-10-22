Driver who led officers on foot pursuit following traffic stop facing charges: police

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown in Bowmanville, Ont., Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Police say that a driver who led officers on a brief foot pursuit following a traffic stop in Oshawa over the weekend is now facing charges.

The incident happened in the area of Olive and Cadillac avenues at around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 20.

Police say that officers on proactive patrol initiated a stop of the vehicle but when they approached the driver walked away, while two other passengers remained inside.

The driver was ultimately arrested following a “short foot pursuit,” police say.

Police say that officers subsequently searched the vehicle after observing signs of cannabis use,

A handgun holster, drug paraphernalia and nearly 2,000 Dilaudid pills were located during the search.

Three males are facing drug-related charges in connection with the incident.

For a full list of charges follow this link.