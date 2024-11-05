Man arrested after attempting to disarm cop in Whitby: police

Police tape is seen in front of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. (Durham Regional Police)

A 33-year-old man is facing a long list of charges after he allegedly struck a police officer and attempted to take their baton.

Police say that officers were dispatched to a gas station near Rossland Road East and Thickson Road North in Whitby shortly before 1 a.m. on Nov. 1 for reports that a male suspect was trying to get into another person’s vehicle.

Investigators say that when officers arrived the male suspect became “belligerent and hostile” and began fighting with them.

It is alleged that the suspect struck one officer and attempted to disarm them of their baton prior to being placed under arrest.

Tyrrell Dasrat, 33, of Ajax, has since been charged with six offences, including assaulting a peace officer and being intoxicated in a public place.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with further information to come forward.