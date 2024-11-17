Female victim dead, man in custody after police called to Oshawa home

Durham police say a female victim was rushed to hospital with severe injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Durham Regional Police say they’re investigating a homicide after a woman was found with “visible injuries” at a home in Oshawa.

Police were called to a home on Eulalie Avenue, in the area of King Street East and Ritson Road South, on Sunday.

A female victim was subsequently transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre, police said. They confirmed in a post on X that she has since been pronounced dead.

A male suspect is in custody in connection with the incident and police say there is no threat to public safety.

Police did not immediately provide any further details.

Yellow caution tape could be seen wrapped around a home on the street overnight, with a police cruiser sitting outside.