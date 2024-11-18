Durham police say Oshawa woman was fatally stabbed in domestic incident

Durham police say they are investigating a homicide after a woman was found with significant injuries at a home on Eulalie Avenue in Oshawa Sunday November 17, 2024.

Durham Regional Police have identified a woman who they allege was fatally stabbed by her husband at their home in Oshawa over the weekend.

Officers were called to a home on Eulalie Avenue, in the area of King Street East and Ritson Road South, at around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 17.

First responders found a woman inside the home with “traumatic injuries.” They performed CPR and rushed her to a Toronto-area trauma centre, but she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police identified the victim Monday as 48-year-old Parween Adel.

They said her husband was taken into custody at the home “without incident” Sunday.

Investigators said 41-year-old Hakim Adel is now facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Police previously said that the couple’s two five-year-old children were at home at the time of the stabbing, as was an elderly woman.

“November is recognized as Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about IPV and its profound impact on individuals and communities,” police said in their update Monday. “IPV can take many forms, including physical harm, emotional abuse, verbal abuse, manipulation, financial control, and isolation from loved ones.”

Police said they are encouraging anyone facing intimate partner violence to reach out for resources online, or to call 905-579-1520.